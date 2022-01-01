LETTER: Begin with hope, carry love everywhere

In the December 10, 2021, Pantagraph, columnist Will Bunch asked “What happened to the public good?” It was an interesting way to uplift the current dialogue. It’s not that Mr. Bunch was saying, “Can’t we all get along?" But he raised the idea that we can think about higher principles to guide us through difficult times.

As we close out another year and shore ourselves up to face the new year, it is a good time to think about higher principles. Remember the idea of “Random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty”? Spreading kindness seems so small but the affect creates an invisible ripple in the world.

It may seem oversimplifying the many problems we face, but the simplest answers are sometimes the best. We can begin within our own family, then, for example, expand to our neighbors, other drivers on the road, and service providers.

Will Bunch was addressing the ongoing stalemate in Congress, and the partisan approach to issues and problem solving. The highest good is to support the well being of all life. In this new year, let’s begin with hope and carry love wherever we go.

Linda Howley-Skuby

210 Sherwood Way

Bloomington, Il 61701

