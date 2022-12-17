LETTER: Be wise with fusion power

“Fusion will transform life” is the headline seen around the world which may be truer than we can imagine. The history of fission, the physical opposite of fusion, may be instructive.

Over 80 years ago when scientists learned to release more energy than was consumed by splitting atoms apart the world welcomed fission or the “Atomic Age" as it came to be known. Wonderful advantages were foreseen in medicine and energy. Advances against cancer and other diseases were predicted. The age of coal and gas was expected to end.

Then some bad things happened. Some scientists, at the direction of politicians, thought powerful new weapons of warfare were possible. How right they were. The Atomic Age too soon became the age of atomic warfare. The danger to continued human life on earth was a remote but real possibility. Further, economic displacement of jobs mining, processing, and distributing coal and gas were feared. The atom even challenged the jobs of advances in solar energy.

Could the recent scientific advance in pushing atoms of abundant gases like hydrogen (fusion) to create immense amounts of low-cost energy have a negative side? History may be instructive. The same potential for lost jobs of mining, processing, and distributing coal, gas, and uranium may be even more threatening to the political processes. And could fusing atoms together have the same or even greater danger to pushing atoms apart has been? Can we live with bigger and better bombs?

I don’t know the answer to these questions. It will not affect me nor my generation; but it may very well be the source of most defining political issues for my grandchildren. I wish that generation wisdom to make the right decisions for mankind.

George E. Tuttle, Bloomington