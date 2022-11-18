LETTER: Be aware of link of vision, diabetes

November is American Diabetes Awareness Month — not considered a month connected with vision. But it should be. Your optometrist is most likely the first medical professional to diagnose diabetes and other unknown underlying health conditions.

Diabetes is a condition that prevents the body from using and storing sugar properly. As a result, excessive amounts of sugar remain in the bloodstream and cause damage to the smallest blood vessels all over the body— including your eyes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 35 million Americans have diabetes.

Through a high-powered microscope known as a slit lamp, your optometrist can view the structures of your eyes, including optic nerves and blood vessels. Irregularities in the eyes help point to medical conditions like diabetes.

If you have diabetes, you are more likely to develop vision-threatening conditions. Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a leading cause of vision-loss globally. Of an estimated 285 million people with diabetes mellitus worldwide, approximately one third have signs of DR and of these, a further one third of DR is vision-threatening DR, including diabetic macular edema (DME).

Your optometrist can help you stay ahead of conditions that may impact your sight. When the blood vessels in the eyes are affected by diabetes, vision loss and blindness can occur. By having regular dilated eye examinations (at least yearly), you can help protect your vision.

Please call your optometrist immediately if you have any of the following symptoms:

• blurry or wavy vision, frequently changing vision—sometimes from day to day

• dark areas or vision loss

• poor color vision

• spots or dark strings (also called floaters)

• flashes of light

As members of the Illinois Optometric Association, we are devoted to protecting and advancing optometry for the benefit of public health.

Dennis M. Brtva, Bloomington