LETTER: Be a society that chooses life

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and the upcoming elections for officials at both the state and national levels, it is as important as ever to elect those who are going to promote a culture of life and not one of abortion on demand.

For people who say they are pro-choice on the question of abortion, are they ever asked a follow up question about if that’s the choice they would have wanted their parents to have made? I sincerely doubt hardly any would agree in the affirmative, yet they would seem to be OK with denying the right to life to an estimated hundreds of thousands of unborn children in this country every year.

Abortion supporters try to soften their language by equating abortion as some type of health care right which it definitely is not. Supporters of abortion say it is only “terminating a pregnancy “ when it is clearly the killing of innocent human life. Abortion proponents say it’s only a “clump of cells, or embryo or fetus“ to make it sound less offensive.

Throughout the Bible in both the Old and New Testaments there are verses that confer “personhood" to the unborn child in the womb; which should be one of the safest places to be.

For those mothers who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies for whatever reason , there are numerous crisis pregnancy clinics that provide “living alternatives” for both mother and child. Are we as a state and a nation going to elect officials who believe in protecting innocent unborn children or those who believe it is OK to sacrifice the unborn at the altar of convenience? I hope and pray we are a society that chooses life.

Stan Kaeb, Bloomington