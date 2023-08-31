An August 29 letter to the Pantagraph editor states that the United States is not systematically racist in part because of the 1968 Fair Housing Act and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The writer overlooks the fact that the Fair Housing Act never has applied to homeowners' sales of their houses if they do not use a real estate agent. So today its provisions do not apply to about 20% of real estate transactions.

In addition, systematic racism was given a boost by the current Republican-dominated Supreme Court when it recently gutted the Voting Rights Act. States now are free to create barriers to voting for members of minority groups.

The effect of early-20th century racial barriers continue as minority group members fail to enjoy the family wealth that came to white families before red lining was outlawed.

Barriers to the ballot box are alive and well in many American counties. In short, systematic racism and the battle for racial equality continue in America.

Gary Davis, Lincoln