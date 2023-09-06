Big Pharma has been making fools of Americans for decades, charging them more for the exact same drugs than it does patients in other countries.

The Biden administration is trying to make a dent in this fleecing of America by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. If this sounds like something that should already be happening, you are right. But, lobbying by Big Pharma has so far prevented it.

Under Biden's proposal, to take effect in 2026, Medicare would be able to negotiate the price for 10 commonly used drugs, including the blood thinner Eliquis and diabetes treatment Jardiance. The drugs on the list accounted for $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients last year.

Eliquis should have been generic by now, but Bristol Myers Squibb, its manufacturer, made a non-essential change to the formula, preventing it from becoming generic. More profits for BMS and for Giovanni Caforio, its CEO, who makes in excess of $20 million in total compensation yearly.

In lobbying against this common sense, free enterprise change, Big Pharma claims its ability to finance research and development would be restricted. Not so as Big Pharma has so much profit that it is buying back shares of its stock and over paying its executives. The industry will, of course, find allies in Republicans, who mistakenly believe that whatever is good for big business is also good for America.

Contact your elected officials and demand that they support what is good for people, not big business.

Robert Holliday., Bloomington