LETTER: Band Day competition was delight

We wish to give an appreciative thanks to the Pantagraph for the article about the ISU Band Day competition and also to thank Illinois State University and the many sponsors for hosting it.

Sharing their music, creativity, storytelling, dance and talent in a competitive yet supportive atmosphere, 3,000 young people showed what they care about and what hard work brings. After a pandemic denied them personal instruction, recognition events and fun with friends, these students put their hearts into their performances. It was, quite simply, a shining example of what is right with the world.

The Eureka School District will celebrate their band's success at Band Day as they bring home the trophies of the Class 1A Championship to the towns of Eureka, Congerville and Goodfield in a firetruck parade. Thanks to Todd Stalter and his staff for a stellar season. We agree that the big school bands were loud, but one small school band can prove that it was the best.

Cynthia and Kent Wurmnest, Danvers

