LETTER: Bailey will return pride to state

As an Illinois citizen, I am concerned about how long our state has been hurting from all the abusive political power wielded by the current governor, J.B. Pritzker. Illinois has a very long and bad reputation for corruption, and Pritzker has not demonstrated anything different by supporting the horrible policies of the left.

Pritzker has not stepped up to really fight for what most of us in this state stand for, which is moderate values. We want someone who will make our state safe and keep people working so they can prosper, afford to own a home, have a family and be able to do those things while being financially confident. Pritzker has shown that he does not have Illinois citizens’ best interest at heart through his decisions such as the lockdowns causing harm to our kids and small businesses, the taxes he supports, lack of police support and not cracking down on criminals.

Additionally, he goes along with the leftist progressive ideology of climate ‘corruption’ change which has done nothing but destroy good-paying jobs and is killing our wonderful wildlife and environment. There has been a complete lack of transparency and half-truths on things like ‘balancing the budget’ and what the SAFE-T act and worker’s rights bills do. We, as the taxpayers carrying the load of expenses, do NOT want all this which will again and again raise our taxes.

I want to be proud of our state and that’s why we need Darren Bailey as our governor. Darren is someone who thinks of others before himself and stands for what Illinois should be about: a better economy with lower taxes, supporting small businesses, community safety, job security, a quality and actual education for our kids and bringing trust back to our elected offices.

Deborah Burtsfield, Bloomington