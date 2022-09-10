 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Bailey will restore state

Letter to the Editor

The loss of quality education in Illinois is disastrous. Our children are not learning basic life skills that will enable them to function in our society. The suicide rate is increasing in elementary and middle school students, which is heartbreaking. Dedicated schoolteachers who love to teach students how to become productive well-adjusted adults are instead directed to spend time pushing a socialist agenda initiated by J.B. Pritzker, our current governor.

On November 8, we the people need to elect as governor Senator Darren Bailey who loves Illinois and will work to restore our state back to the place people will be moving to, not away from.

Judy Swindle, Bloomington

