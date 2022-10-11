LETTER: Bailey will put us back on track

J.B. Pritzker has no regard for human life. Abortion is not birth control as he suggests. And with so many effective birth control methods available, abortion should be reserved for only extreme cases, not because you and your friends got a little careless and had too much fun.

Now I see we have a "mobile abortion clinic" paid for by us. How unmoral does it have to get before we say enough? When does Illinois stop accepting the unacceptable?

We start in November with voting for Darren Bailey to be our next real governor, not for the money or recognition, but to try to help put us back on the track of respect for ourselves and our state, not the broke laughingstock we have become.

I believe anyone with a Christian belief or working brain cells knows that we must change what is happening in Illinois. Where does it stop? Next up, the elderly taking up rooms in long term care homes that could be used for abortions? The money this state is getting must be incredible. God bless Darren Bailey and his campaign for striving to do the right thing for all of us.

Marla Andres, Bloomington