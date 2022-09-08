LETTER: Bailey will prioritize downstate

Haven’t we downstaters suffered enough? We are sick and tired of our tax money being used for purposes with which we disagree. Green policies will ensure not saving any environment but shortages of food and fuel. The current governor’s blind trust of investments includes 12 different companies within $20 billion in state contracts. This money also funds five lobbying groups for his re-election. Blind trusts are to keep politicians in the dark, not taxpayers.

But as far back as May 2020, Darren Bailey was campaigning to re-open Illinois. It is past time for a non-Chicagoan to lead our state, someone who has always worked hard for a living and was not born with a silver spoon. Bailey will prioritize lowering taxes, business costs in Illinois, and uphold rights to private property. He is a voice for the voiceless unborn and an advocate for both our First and Second Amendment rights. Elected officials are our representatives, our employees. It’s time to fire the Chicago machine and elect a man of the people. Darren Bailey for governor.