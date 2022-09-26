LETTER: Bailey will make Illinois safer

Here are some reasons to vote for Darren Bailey as the next governor of Illinois.

Darren Bailey opposes. J.B. Pritzker supports.

HB 370 allows 13-year-old girls to get abortions without parental consent.

SB 818 requires sexually explicit material be taught beginning in kindergarten.

HB 246 requires school children to be proficient in LGBTQ concepts, cross-dressing, gender identity, anal and oral sex and abortion, at early ages. Third graders will learn about hormone blockers, sixth graders will be instructed on anal and oral sex, wearing a condom and the pregnancy option of abortion.

These things have no place in any school at any age, let alone kindergarten. It’s time for a governor who puts the children first.

Safe-T Act – J.B. Pritzker signed this act that is set to go into effect on January 1, 2023. The following crimes will require no bail: aggravated battery, aggravated DUI, arson, burglary, drug-induced homicide. kidnapping. robbery, second-degree murder or threatening a public official. Darren Bailey was there, fighting against this act in the middle of the night.

J.B. wants to strip you of your Second Amendment. Darren Bailey is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms and he strongly supports our police and first responders. Chicago FOP, Illinois FOP, Chicago Police Lodge 7, and Safe Suburbs USA PAC endorse Darren Bailey.

As a farmer and businessman, Darren Bailey knows that agriculture is the backbone of Illinois’ economy. As a legislator, Darren Bailey fights for the working people, not the political elites. As governor, he will promote transparency and ensure safeguards against powerful government overreach.

Please join in the effort to make Illinois a safer place and vote for Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell.

Tonya Anderson. Cooksville