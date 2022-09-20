LETTER: Bailey will look out for citizens

On November 8, we have a choice: Keep paying the highest taxes in the country while nothing is done to reform our state or we can vote for Darren Bailey for governor.

Darren has proven he is not afraid to stand up to wrong. He fought Pritzker over his cruel and unnecessary extended lockdowns that destroyed small businesses and kept public school children out of schools. Seniors missed their final games, final proms and high school graduations. Students were isolated, and fell behind and the damage to many is permanent. Darren also fought against the masking of our healthy children which caused headaches, drowsiness, fatigue and impaired their ability to learn.

It's for this reason I have chosen to vote for Darren Bailey for governor who fought against these cruel measures that fed our current governor's hunger for power and added to our state's reputation for political corruption.

On November 8, a vote for Darren Bailey is a vote for safety against crime, lower property and income taxes and someone who looks out for its citizens. It is time to make Illinois a state you want to live in not flee.

Becky Rieger, Bloomington