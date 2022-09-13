LETTER: Bailey will improve state

The people in every village, city, and town in Illinois deserve to live in peace. We deserve schools all across the state that actually focus on educating children to achieve academic excellence in spelling, reading, writing, arithmetic, as opposed to failed ideology which harms them. We deserve lower property and sales taxes.

We need Darren Bailey for governor. He is a man of integrity who truly cares about all the people. He believes in fiscal responsibility and knows that raising taxes hurts hardworking Illinois families. Illinois has some of the highest tax burdens in the country.

The exorbitant spending in all facets of government cannot continue. The debt we are accruing will be the burden of our children and grandchildren if it is not brought under control. We have seen what the destructive policies of the current governor has done to our state, especially in the last few years. On January 1, 2023, it will only worsen when the Saf-T Act takes effect. Crime will worsen and many criminals will no longer be jailed.

Please vote for Darren Bailey when you vote. We cannot continue on the current trajectory and hope to improve our state and the lives of the people who live here. Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell will truly represent all citizens in the state and not just special interests.

Mary Carlisle, Normal