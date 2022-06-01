 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Bailey still stands for the people

Letter to the Editor

Darren Bailey is the best choice to defeat current governor J.B. Pritzker and his failed policies this fall.

Bailey stood against the harsh COVID lockdowns and the seemingly endless emergency orders the governor foisted on the citizens of Illinois for the past two years. These oppressive orders hurt our economy, cut the income of many hard-working people, and affected Illinoisans in countless adverse ways.

Senator Bailey has stood for the people of Illinois by fighting tax increases in Springfield. Bailey will stand firmly for the rights of the unborn and for the Second Amendment. Unlike Pritzker, he is not a Chicago insider. A farmer from Southern Illinois, Darren Bailey is not afraid of the hard work needed to reform Illinois. Please join me in voting for Darren Bailey in the Republican gubernatorial primary on June 28.

Mary Nagle, Bloomington

