LETTER: Bailey stands when others will not

Our country, our state, and our county are seeing unfathomable happenings under current administrations that have made daily living become a burden. I am writing today to tell you that change is possible, and it starts by participating in this year’s primary and picking the candidate best for us to return to stable daily living. That is why I believe readers should know more about Darren Bailey.

Darren Bailey encompasses being one to stand up when others will not. As Abraham Lincoln said, "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." Darren Bailey lives and breathes stepping up to responsibility. He has stood for his constituents; he has stood for the residents of Illinois, and he has stood when others in state office would not against a governor who has extended far too long the reach of gubernatorial authority.

I personally don’t want a king as governor telling us our every move. I want a governor who understands its authority and recognizes local communities know their own people well enough to make the proper decisions. Darren Bailey fought for us and the far reach of Governor Pritzker at a time when no one else would, with the outcome being in the residents' favor. I want that same person to be taking the charge for us, so Illinois' economy gets back on track and residents don’t feel their only solution is to leave the state. Darren Bailey is the one to move us along the right track to restoration of the Land of Lincoln.

Joanne Knipmeyer, Heyworth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0