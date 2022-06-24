LETTER: Bailey-Smith the right choice

I will vote for Karla Bailey-Smith, Democrat running for state representative of the new Illinois 91st District.
I have known Karla for many years, and she will be an enthusiastic, knowledgeable and dedicated representative for our district. She has become familiar with the issues that are important to the people of the 91st, whether they are urban, suburban or rural residents. She has spent many hours over decades advocating with the state legislature for specific issues that will improve the lives of people who have run into a roadblock that only government can overcome.
Her platform is based on these issues:
- the importance of supporting working families and unions;
- promoting gun safety;
- defending women’s reproductive rights;
- protecting our natural environment for future generations;
- supporting public education and providing for the needs of all children in the classroom, regardless of their background, religion, sexual orientation, race, or physical or mental abilities and/or challenges.
If this sounds like a candidate you may want to represent you in Springfield, I encourage you to visit her website, karla4il.org, and then to vote for Karla in the June 28 primary.
Kathy Packard, Normal