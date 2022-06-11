LETTER: Bailey-Smith has the qualifications

Karla Bailey-Smith is best qualified to represent the new 91st Illinois House District. She is qualified by her understanding and involvement in all matters that deeply affect the lives of the people she is committed to represent.

She is qualified based on her commitment to show up at all of the rallies and events in support of those who struggle. I share Karla’s vision and will forever fight for working families and unions. Working families are the backbone of this country.

The rich and powerful have their place, however for too long, they have been given a pass. It is time for billionaires and the rich among us to commit to do their share. I will do everything possible to defend all human rights and I promise not to become so focused on my right to bear arms that nothing else seems to matter. Maybe most importantly, I intend to join Karla in doing everything within my reach and responsibility to protect our natural environment.

As storms become more frequent and powerful, the time to do something about this is now! Please join me in support of Karla Bailey-Smith and vote for Karla in the June 28 Democratic primary.

Roger Hellman, Bloomington

