LETTER: Bailey represents change for Illinois

We are at a turning point in our country and our state. It has never been more important to do your research on the candidates. The news is biased in their reporting telling lies and omitting truth.

I have been following Darren Bailey for the last two years and find him to be an honest, hardworking-Christian with what is best for the State of Illinois and the people that live here in mind. If you are frustrated with the politics as usual in Illinois, join me in supporting Darren Bailey for Governor. It is time for change.

Lesley Stewart, Leroy

 

