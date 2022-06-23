LETTER: Bailey proud of conservative beliefs

I’m writing to encourage people to vote for Darren Bailey for governor.

He is so much more than a downstate farmer. He and his family own three businesses including Bailey Family Farms. Darren is a Christian who is also an Illinois State Senator, Second Amendment supporter, and pro-life.

He is proud of his conservative beliefs and stands up for the average citizen. He has been working diligently for months to get his message out to Illinois. Darren wants to restore Illinois and make it a state that people want to move to instead of leave.

He and his lovely wife Cindy are winning the hearts and minds of Illinoisans who want to be able to love living in Illinois again.

Please help Darren and Stephanie Trussell make Illinois great again.

Toni Gorrell, Normal

