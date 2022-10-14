LETTER: Bailey must replace failing Pritzker

The best governor money can buy? Two back-to-back billionaire failures from each political party. The current governor would like you to believe he turned the state around. So much so, he is thinking about running for president in two years.

Let’s look at J.B. Pritzker's Illinois record during a time where he received billions of Biden bucks from the federal government. Crime up. Murder up. Police retirements up. Teacher vacancies up. People fleeing the state up. Businesses leaving the state up.

Combined local and state tax rate highest in the country with a graduating gas tax still in play. Medical provider shortage up. A total of 500 public historic monuments in the state are being reviewed as part of possible cancel culture project.

I am voting for Darren Bailey for governor in hopes that this state cannot only survive but maybe thrive. Darren has worked hard, owned a small business and was an active leader in Springfield calling out executive orders that never followed the science. Example: just last week the CDC announced that all health care providers can now make masks optional in their workplace. Not in Illinois. The Governor still has an executive order that will not allow Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to follow the science. Sound familiar?

J.B. Pritzker made sure that Illinois was the first state to lock down and one of the last three states to open back up, causing harm to our kids and small business. Vote for Darren Bailey for governor now or on November 8.

Jeff Aaberg, Bloomington