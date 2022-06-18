LETTER: Bailey is who he said he was

Illinois residents should be tired of career politicians and political elites using our hard-earned money to further their agendas. Gov. J.B. Pritzker abused his gubernatorial authority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hurting Illinois businesses, Illinoisans, and our children. I saw the effects mandates had on our youngest Illinoisans and began researching how concerned parents could make a difference.

It was during that time I was introduced to Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey and his grassroots campaign built around protecting the people of Illinois. A 17-year school board member, farmer, father, and grandfather; he advocated hard for the children of Illinois. He and his wife Cindy built their following, one resident at a time, by standing up for and speaking out about the issues on the minds of all Illinois residents.

Sen. Bailey fought against the governor’s over-reach and the mandates hurting children. He was the only Illinois politician to fight, and he won. As a third-generation farmer, Sen. Bailey proved he was committed to restoring Illinois. His business, his family, his faith, and his commitment to the people of Illinois demonstrated with all NO votes against Bills proposing tax increases.

Darren was the only candidate to sign the U.S. Term Limits Pledge aimed at ending the reign of career politicians. An advocate for government transparency; he is prepared to fight for the working people. His faith messages, photos he and Cindy share of time spent with family (when not crisscrossing Illinois building relationships) and the occasional photo of he, Cindy, and their bike; riding and spending time together further support that Darren Bailey is who he said he was. He will work for the people, and he will restore Illinois. If we want to effect change in Illinois, he is the right person to lead that charge. Vote Bailey/Trussell June 28.

Tanya Potts, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0