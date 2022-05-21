LETTER: Bailey is the change we need

Don't be fooled by J.B. Pritzker's suspension of the fuel tax increase. When the election is over the tax goes into effect. Has J.B. done anything to help you this last four years? Crime is up, taxes are up, schools teaching filth, minors can obtain an abortion without parental consent this is what JB has done to our state.

It is time for change in this state and the change we need is Darren Bailey. Darren knows what it is like to get up in the morning and earn a living. He knows what it is like to have to meet a payroll as he is a small business owner. Darren has started two Christian schools to give parents a choice.

Darren is a hard-working farmer, Christian, conservative that will do the hard work to get our state back on track. Go to baileyforillinois.com for information.

Lesley Stewart, Leroy

