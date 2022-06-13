LETTER: Bailey is a man of action

Early voting is underway. The primary election day is Tuesday, June 28. As citizens of Illinois, we have the power to change the direction of our state.

Darren Bailey is a farmer, a family man, and fellow citizen from rural Illinois. He is a solid man of faith, whose conservative roots run deep.

His history proves him to be a man of action and a doer. Darren fought with courage against illegal mandates that shuttered Illinois businesses, deprived hard working citizens of their source of income, kept children at home instead of in school, hindering their learning as well as locked down nursing homes, keeping residents separated from loved ones.

Darren is not a career politician yet one who voted against each and every Bill that came his way that included a tax increase, so much so that he was nicknamed part of The No Row.

Darren and his lieutenant governor pick, Stephanie Trussell, care about the people of Illinois and about keeping our state open. Darren and Stephanie are focused on the issues that concern the people of Illinois, including lowering property and income taxes, fighting for the rights of unborn babies, the rights of children to a quality education, and are strong supporters of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

On June 28 or before, choose wisely. Choose to change the direction of our state. Choose Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell. Go to BaileyforIllinois.com to learn more.

Sue McWhorter, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0