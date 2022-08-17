 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Bailey is a MAGA apologist

Letter to the Editor

January 6, 2021, is a day that's gone down in international infamy. It's hard to describe the collective shock we felt watching the brazen attack on our nation’s capitol in the name of a megalomaniac looking to take down our democracy. Meanwhile, Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey not only refuses to denounce the insurrection but is peddling Trump’s conspiracy theories because he idolizes a conman more than free and fair elections.

Bailey is a MAGA extremist who said he was "honored to have (Trump’s) endorsement.” Four years of Trumpism did unthinkable damage to our nation, but Bailey welcomes the twice-impeached president and his policies into Illinois with open arms. Illinoisans voted down Trump by 17 points and should do nothing less with Darren Bailey.

Jill Blair, Bloomington

