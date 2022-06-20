LETTER: Bailey has proven track record

I’m sharing my opinion today as I believe there are many voters among your readers who are weary and confused as the Illinois gubernatorial primary election draws near. Glossy promotional mailers have been flooding our mailboxes which contradict each other and state fabricated information as fact.

Likewise, it seems so easy for candidates to stand before people and say anything with no regard to the truth and no regrets. I can understand why people are tempted to not even participate but we must rally and stay in the battle and vote to restore Illinois — for our present and our children’s future.

When the gubernatorial candidates were asked during the televised debate what their first step would be in office, Darren Bailey didn’t hesitate to share his commitment to educational reform in Illinois. Our schools are designed to be educational centers but are leaning heavily towards resembling indoctrination outposts. Teachers’ hands are often tied by curriculum mandates which serve to interrupt the teaching/learning of basic knowledge in all the content areas. As a parent and a retired teacher, I appreciate that Darren Bailey has a proven track record serving as a school board member, including 12 years as board president, co-founder of a preschool through 12th grade Christian school and a strong advocate as a state senator in the Illinois state legislature to protect children beginning at conception through graduation.

For documented details, check out baileyforillinois.com, click on issues make an informed choice in the voter’s booth.

Carol Anderson, Bloomington

