 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Bailey cares about law and order

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

January 1, 2023, the doors of the jails will swing open when the SAFE-T act goes into effect. Murders, kidnappers, aggravated DUI, and other violent criminals will be allowed back on the street without bail. People will be able to trespass on your property and you will not be able to make them leave, and the police will not be able to do anything more than issue a ticket.

We as Illinoisans will not be safe on the streets or even in our own homes. When asked about this and what he is going to change about this law, and he danced around the question like any good Democrat will do and did not answer which speaks volumes. If you care about safety and law and order Darren Bailey is who we need as our governor.

Lesley Stewart, Leroy

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News