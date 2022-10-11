LETTER: Bailey cares about law and order

January 1, 2023, the doors of the jails will swing open when the SAFE-T act goes into effect. Murders, kidnappers, aggravated DUI, and other violent criminals will be allowed back on the street without bail. People will be able to trespass on your property and you will not be able to make them leave, and the police will not be able to do anything more than issue a ticket.

We as Illinoisans will not be safe on the streets or even in our own homes. When asked about this and what he is going to change about this law, and he danced around the question like any good Democrat will do and did not answer which speaks volumes. If you care about safety and law and order Darren Bailey is who we need as our governor.