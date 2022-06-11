LETTER: Bailey cares about citizens of Illinois

Darren Bailey has proven to fight for the people of Illinois by protecting their freedoms and constitutional rights.

Darren was the only Illinois politician that fought for the people of Illinois during the COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates. He persevered through the court system against J. B. Pritzker’s tyranny and unconstitutional over-reach of government. He won.

Who is Darren Bailey? Darren Bailey is an Illinois senator that is fed up with the difficulties endured by Illinois and its citizens because of political corruption and bad leadership. He decided to run for governor after witnessing Illinois policies and that Illinois was headed for further ruin.

Senator Darren Bailey is a family man of devout faith who truly cares about the people of Illinois by actively addressing their concerns. He does not work for the political elites. He is a third-generation farmer that understands agriculture. He cares about the working people and businesses that had their livelihoods impacted from lock downs and excessive taxes.

As a state senator, Darren has voted “no” to each tax increase proposed. He believes in fiscal responsibility and being totally transparent on how our money is being spent.

Senator Darren Bailey is who he says he is. Years of public service holds him true to his conservative values. Darren was a school board member for 17 years. He is an advocate for the future of our children. He encourages citizens to get involved in our local government to protect our children and our rights. He supports pro-life and the second amendment rights. Most importantly, he supports the people of Illinois.

It is time to take Illinois back. Let’s make Illinois a place where people want to come and stay. Vote for Senator Darren Bailey to be our next governor of Illinois.

Donna Brent, Le Roy

