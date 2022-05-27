LETTER: Bailey can change direction of state

As the election draws near I can't help but shake my head at some of the dirty politics we the people have to put up with.

I certainly appreciate a candidate such as Darren Bailey, who long before his run as governor was working hard to fight corrupt government. He is a solid family man, a Christian, and a lifelong get-your-hands-dirty working man. I became a supporter of his during the pandemic as I watched him fight the current governor against his draconian measures he repeatedly tried to force on our state.

As a state that has participated in crooked politics and have watched our past governors receive prison sentences it is refreshing to know we have an option to change the direction of our state. My hopes are that people will take the time to research Darren and get to know the man he is and the values he will bring to our state along with fiscal responsibility.

I for one am certainly thankful to know that we have such a great option this time around and am excited to be able to celebrate winning our state back from the broken machine it's been.

Douglas Hammer, Bloomington

