I am pleased to recommend Mark Wylie for continued service on the District 87 Board of Education.

Wylie has served the District 87 community admirably during his eight years including the past two years as president. During this time, Wylie and his colleagues supported our students, staff, and community by building a state-of-the-art fine arts center for our band, remodeled areas for our orchestra and choir, and upgraded numerous media centers across the district. Wylie’s strong background knowledge in facility construction has been extremely beneficial to the district.

All of this work was done while keeping a stable tax rate. District 87 has consistently ranked as one of the lowest tax rates in Central Illinois during Wylie’s time on the board.

Wylie continues to successfully represent the Board on several committees including those relating to facilities, board policies, and insurance. Wylie has also represented the District on the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. His level of knowledge and expertise serves the District 87 community well.

Most recently, Wylie and his colleagues successfully performed a national search to fill the position of superintendent of schools. This is no easy task and one that is vitally important to the success of any school district. He took this search seriously leading the board through the process of ultimately hiring an outstanding candidate in David Mouser.

As a product of District 87 Schools, Wylie has a vested interest in the success of our students and staff. I am proud to support him for the District 87 board of education. He has done great work in his time serving on the board. It is people like Mark Wylie that make it so very great to be in District 87. Please vote for Mark Wylie.

Barry Reilly, Bloomington