LETTER: Backing Workers’ Rights Amendment

As an apprentice with UA Local 149, I’m proud to have representation that ensures my company provides the training, equipment and staffing to keep me safe on the job. I’m grateful my union negotiates wages and benefits that allowed me to recently purchase a home in Gibson City and allows me to support my family and organizations in our community.

But I also realize that not all my neighbors have those rights. If they try to negotiate better pay or benefits at their job, raise concerns about safety or staffing, they may be punished or even terminated.

Union or non-union, that’s just not right.

This November, I’m supporting the Workers’ Rights Amendment to make sure everyone is protected from retaliation if they raise a concern with their company.

We can join other states, including neighboring Missouri, that guarantee everyone the fundamental right to approach their bosses about their wages, work conditions and safety standards, without being punished. In other states, including neighboring Indiana, they’ve passed laws that allow employers to take away seniority, reduce salaries and deny the right to collectively bargain.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment has strong support from both Democrats and Republicans and employers should support it, too, because what’s good for employees is good for business.

We all praised frontline workers as essential heroes during the pandemic and rightfully so. But with that now over, we’re not treating them with that same respect. Everyone deserves the right to basic job protections and to earn a wage that allows them not to just survive, but to earn a living wage and raise a family, just like I’ve been able to do. The Workers’ Rights Amendment will do all of that and I hope everyone will join me in voting yes to approve it.

Joey Chickini, Gibson City