LETTER: Backing Webb for county board

I want to take a minute and endorse Ross Webb for the McLean County Board's 10th District that covers the east side of Bloomington. I have known Ross for many years and am proud to call him a friend, a trusted business associate and a great dad. He loves and cares for this community and has and I know he will continue to work tirelessly to make this community a strong place to work and raise a family.

Ross has personally seen the struggles of the small business community during the COVID pandemic and I know he will fight every day for small business owners and to keep the economy of McLean County strong. His experience as a small business owner will be of great value as Ross steps into this role. Ross cares about people, listens with empathy and works tirelessly to help them reach their full potential.

I am glad to call Ross a friend, and am glad to have worked with him and I believe you will be too and that is why I am encouraging you to vote for Ross Webb for the McLean County Board's 10th District on November 8.

Larry Wampler, Bloomington