LETTER: Backing Vagasky for sheriff

We are proud to support Tom Vagasky in his effort to be the next Sheriff of Livingston County. He will bring the respectability, leadership, and proven experience needed in that office.

In the recent past, 2 Sheriffs have resigned before their terms ended, one under investigation for official mis-conduct, the other for undisclosed reasons. Both of their entire careers were within the department.

Also, if you look at 3 other persons to hold the office in the past without such issues: Don Wall, Marv Rutledge, and Al Lindsay, they all have one thing in common, successful careers with the Illinois State Police. Tom is recently retired from the ISP, and served in many capacities, including overseeing a task force fighting drug distribution, a major problem in our County.

It’s time once again to get a fresh start in leadership in the Sheriff’s office. Tom has the managerial experience needed in Livingston County.

Mike and Dee Ingles, Pontiac

