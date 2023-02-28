Professional teachers can make our children lifelong learners.

An education that begins with children who are healthy and nurtured at home are prepared for a lifelong journey of wonder. As respected and professional teachers’ welcome these children into the classroom these children are introduced to science development, the diversity and ethics of history and given the empowering tools of logic for critical thinking and decision-making. As this educational toolbox expands children are prepared for their journey into adulthood.

Parents and teachers are major contributors to the education process as are those who impact our spiritual development. John Wesley, a theologian, and cleric emphasized the importance of scripture, experience, tradition, and reason to our spiritual development that can ground our personal understanding and lifelong development. A Senior citizen once told me that when one cannot entertain a new idea it is time to die. Our children are beginning their journey and as lifelong learners we can journey with them.

As a community of lifelong learners and a community that celebrates that our children are going to be the leaders of the future, we must demonstrate through action our belief in the importance of a broad and diverse education.

Voting yes for the education referendum on April 4 demonstrates our support for our children and their future.

Jana Edge, Normal