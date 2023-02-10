As a former teacher in Unit 5, I value those who want to make a difference in our school community. Now more than ever we need people who value public education, and understand the need for a strong school system for our entire community. Kelly Pyle is that person.

Kelly is dedicated to making a difference in our classrooms. She prioritizes programs that have the most impact on student success. Kelly is a listener. She actively seeks out the opinions of others, believing that all stakeholders need to be heard. Kelly is accessible and takes time to understand all positions. We need people dedicated to making the right decisions during this challenging time.

Kelly is a dedicated educator; she understands the needs of our K-12 students. Kelly has served the needs of our Unit 5 community at so many different levels. She has the ability to bring people together and solve problems. She is what we need now more than ever.

Please join me in voting for Kelly Pyle for the Unit 5 Board of Education.

Rae Ann Ploense, Normal