LETTER: Backing Nalefski for alderman

Vote for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman.

April 4 is election day for numerous local elections. In Bloomington, the City Council has nine wards, each represented by an elected alderman for a 4-year term of office, and their votes determine how your city tax dollars are allocated. The budget for FY 2023 is $269 million, up 7% from the FY2022.

Many people complain about high property taxes, fees, motor fuel taxes, poorly maintained roads and sewers, but the voter turnout in municipal elections is often less than 15%. Yet our city aldermen/women have direct impact on issues and large expenditures that affect our family budgets, our daily lives and the economic development of our city.

I live in Ward 4 and I will vote for Steven Nalefski. Steven’s priorities are my priorities: Fiscal responsibility, prioritization of spending on infrastructure including streets, sidewalks, sewers and water management, lower taxes, support for law enforcement and public safety. He is a good listener and will respond to residents’ concerns.

Steven is a long-time resident of Bloomington. He and his family have lived in the same Bloomington neighborhood for 33 years. He worked for 30 years in computer drafting and retired in 2022 from the Woodford County Highway Department. He has a strong commitment to his church and family, serving as a coach for Prairie Cities Soccer League (PCSL) and American Junior Baseball, and as a Boy Scout leader. A McLean County proponent of the Route 66 Association of Illinois, he was recently appointed to their executive committee.

A vote for Steven is a vote for responsible decision making that will ensure that Bloomington remains a great place to live and work for generations to come.

Mary Kramp, Bloomington