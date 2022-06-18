LETTER: Backing McFarland for vacancy

Six years ago, myself and the other circuit judges appointed Amy as an associate judge as she was the most qualified of the ten lawyer applicants for that position. Appointing associate judges is one of the most important obligations that a circuit judge has and it was an excellent decision that the judges made as Judge Amy has served honorably for the past six years. The lawyers who appear before her agree as well, as they have found her to be “recommended” but have found her opponent to be “not recommended”. Additionally, 13 of my retired judge colleagues have also endorsed Judge Amy.