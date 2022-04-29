LETTER: Backing McFarland as circuit judge

I wholeheartedly endorse Amy McFarland in her campaign for circuit judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. McFarland is kind, caring, and thoughtful. She also possesses a brilliant legal mind, and she has more than 20 years of legal and trial experience.

I met Amy many years ago, and she has always demonstrated unparalleled wisdom and the highest moral standards; such attributes will serve her well as a circuit court judge.

I encourage all voters to cast their vote for Amy McFarland in this June's Republican primary election. We need leaders who possess true integrity; Amy McFarland is just such an individual.

David Gill, McLean

