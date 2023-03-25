We need to keep Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith on the Normal Town Council and add Andy Byars from the Normal Planning Commission to complete the three open seats. As a member of the Heartland Community College Board, I appreciate the good working relationship Heartland has with the Town of Normal.

In their professional life and public work, each candidate is shaping ways to improve the quality of life in the whole community. As I look at the growth and vitality Normal is experiencing, it is due to the forward thinkers on the council of the Town of Normal and the professional staff. Let’s keep that momentum going with the Town. I encourage you to join me in voting on April 4 or earlier for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byars.