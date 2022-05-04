LETTER: Backing Knapp for Judicial Circuit Judge

Don Knapp will make an exceptional 11th Judicial Circuit Judge.
I have lived in this community my entire life and have never known there to be a better States Attorney. Although tough on gun crime, he has a diversion program that many young people in our community have benefited from. He understands the significance of being tough, while also helping our youth become law abiding citizens.
He is who we need in a judge. He has an open door policy, listens to our concerns and has sound judgment. If you truly care about what happens in our community, pay close attention to this important election and vote Don Knapp for 11th Judicial Circuit Judge.
Kandi Currie, Normal