LETTER: Backing Knapp for circuit judge

I’m supporting Don Knapp for circuit judge. Reviewing the differences between the two candidates running for that position, my philosophies and values align with Don’s. Don became State’s Attorney at the end of 2018 which was McLean County’s bloodiest year in history. He secured murder convictions for every homicide that occurred that year and from what I can see, his office was one huge reason McLean County had a single homicide in 2020 and has not devolved into what is being seen in other neighboring communities.

Compare that to an interview his opponent did with a Peoria TV station that she has linked on social media where she says it is her job to teach lawyers how to be social workers. It’s a judge’s job to train social workers? I think we have enough social justice warriors.

Given his record of holding criminals accountable and working with the police, it is no mystery why Don has such strong support from our law enforcement community. Comparably, given the Illinois State Bar Association’s support for the governor’s SAFE-T Act and its history of promoting progressive values, it is also no mystery why the Illinois State Bar Association and defense lawyers within it are praising his opponent.

I stand with our police officers and support the candidacy of Don Knapp for circuit judge and ask that you join me in voting for him on election day.

Mark Wilkins, Bloomington

