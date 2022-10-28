LETTER: Backing Haderlein for District 16

Despite Darin LaHood’s decency as a human being and as a thoughtful representative, I am going to vote for Elizabeth Haderlein as my Congressional Representative in District 16.

If elected, Congressman LaHood will be voting under the leadership of Kevin McCarthy. That leader, guided by the Tea Party and under the influence of Donald Trump, supports an ideology which wants to exercise dictatorial control in state and federal governments. The core of that whole party has become loyalty — a loyal cadre of persons whose ambitions echo in many ways the Chinese Communist Party’s loyal to one-man rule.

Very many see in the former President an authoritarian narcissist who has bent once-honorable people into reeds blown by the wind. I cite Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and even Mitch McConnell — and so many others who previously described the former President in biting terms and now do his bidding for their gain. They are loyal or else.

Don Quixote-like here in McLean County, Elizabeth Haderlein, the Democratic candidate, offers you a choice. She stands against the Trump-controlled faction of the Republican party. By default, the minority with honor, like Congressman LaHood, may politely say words of patriotism, courage and wisdom. Because they have to, however, they will continue to vote the Republican Party line anyway.

Look at the consequences of Congressman Kinzinger’s independence. Look too, at the voting record of Congressman LaHood regarding women, corporations, dark money, the internet. Most often the congressman has been and will be a party-line voter when and if Kevin McCarthy would become the Speaker of the House.

Yes, for independence of thought, for the Constitution and its continuance, for caring trust rather than paranoid suspicion in the community, and for the rights of women, choose Elizabeth Haderlein, the Democratic woman running for Congress in the new 16th District.

Joris Heise, Bloomington