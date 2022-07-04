LETTER: Backing Downs residents' lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by Downs residents opposes the zoning decision to locate a concrete products plan (considered a manufacturing-2 business in the Downs zoning code) in commercial-2 zone directly across from Tri-Valley school property and near a residential area and our downtown business district.

The code states that a manufacturing-2 zoning district is for intense manufacturing uses that generally create objectionable external effects, that these businesses should not locate near residential districts, and that they should avoid proximity to commercial and business areas.

Concrete plants release silica dust particles into the air. These carcinogenic particles, so fine they are invisible, penetrate deep into the lungs leading to serious respiratory problems over time. They travel miles on a light wind or are suspended in the air before settling to the ground where a breeze or a truck rumbling over the dust will lift them back into the air. Silica dust can emanate from the concrete mixing tower, the concrete crusher (recycler), from dust off of the 50-plus concrete trucks the plant operates, and from slurry pits that hold residual concrete that’s daily washed off the trucks.

This hotly contested plan, using a series of variances and special use permits and featuring mitigations that won’t eliminate silica dust, got its zoning request approved in a 4-3 vote by the six-member village board with the tie-breaking vote cast by the mayor. The lawsuit, filed by nine Downs residents, echoes the hundreds of townspeople and Tri-Valley parents who eloquently and passionately presented informed opposition to the location chosen for this plant in person at village board meetings and public hearings, in email, and on a petition with over 400 signatures: A concrete plant in that location goes directly against what’s best for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Downs.

Margaret Keylin, Downs

