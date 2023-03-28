The Bloomington City Council is facing a push for greater density in our neighborhoods. While the national trend has been to eliminate single-family zoning and create greater diversity, our local leaders have focused on our already diverse central city.

Last year, for example, the Economic and Community Development Department requested a Special Use Permit for a rooming house in the Near East Side. The petition included a variance that allowed eight parking spaces on a corner lot, thereby eliminating screening. After the permit was approved, neighbors discovered that the Code required only two parking spaces, so there was no need to foster a bare building surrounded by gravel.

If city leaders intended to promote infill as an attractive addition to central city neighborhoods, they certainly failed in this case. Moreover, how much development can the present infrastructure handle? With less landscaping and more hard ground, won’t we see more flooding in the future?

It is disturbing that one candidate for council has expressed an interest in further changing zoning laws to encourage more development by absentee owners and ignore those living in the neighborhoods.

I hope that Jordan Baker will become a knowledgeable and thoughtful representative for Ward 6.

Marty Seigel, Bloomington