I have lived in Illinois my whole life and have watched what should be a thriving state go down deeper in dept. and chaos. What we need is a strong leader who knows the meaning of hard work and lives a Godly life.

This is why I am endorsing Darren Bailey for governor. Darren is a farmer and a Christian who cares about this state and the people that live and work here. Darren will do the hard work to get this state back to its values and prosperity we all deserve.