My name is Brendan Hall and I am a 7th-grade student at Kingsley Junior High School. I am a student athlete and musician. I am writing to influence you to vote yes for the Unit 5 tax referendum.

I run track, play the trumpet in both jazz and concert band, have been nominated for intercity band and performed in the solo and ensemble contest. I hope to play basketball next year. I am a good well-rounded student who benefits from strong teachers and co-curricular activities.

If the referendum is voted down, middle schools will suffer. There will be no more co-curricular activities, making it harder to pursue young dreams. After all of these cuts, we likely still aren’t close to solving the debt. Taxes are going to rise. Vote yes, and you can make this generation and the next so much happier, more engaged, and more successful.

I am concerned about the impact on motivation of middle school kids. Kids like me will progressively start to do worse in school from boredom and lack of motivation. Co-curricular activities motivate kids to study and stay involved in school. Your grades matter in sports because that’s what keeps you eligible. With no sports, the motivation is gone.

The struggle continues into high school because the cuts made not only affect middle school sports and extracurriculars, it does the same thing for freshmen in high school. In McLean County, we have lots of competitive schools. Without the freshmen players setting a foundation to work from, we have one less year to prepare our teams. If you count middle school, it's four less years, and no good way to assess potential.

Please vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum April 4.

Brendan Hall, Bloomington