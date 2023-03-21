Public school systems are so important in the education of America's citizens. No community is better than its schools. For this reason, I urge a yes vote on the Unit 5 referendum. In-person classes enhance learning. Extracurricular activities enhance people skills. Our unique combination of these two areas has been a hallmark of American education.

COVID showed the decline in both learning and interpersonal skills when children were not in school. We should not experiment again unnecessarily with online learning. Children learn far better in the classroom with a teacher and classmates. They learn social skills through their school activities.

Let's not deprive our young people of the learning experiences they need to thrive. Vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum.

And please vote for school board candidates Amy Roser, Alex Williams, Kelly Pyle, and Mark Adams, all supporters of the referendum.

Sandra Harmon, Normal