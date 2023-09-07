An Aug. 1 article in the Pantagraph mentions our state, as well as others shift some money from infrastructure funds to other projects with that in mind. I would like to see some money go to rail safety studies.

One such study could be, to take in account train derailments involving toxic and hazardous material, towns and cities also another study, involving those materials over or near drinker’s water source. Such as over Money Creek that runs into Lake Bloomington.

I think I would ISU would be the university to do so. A well-used railroad track is at one edge of its campus and Money Creek is close by. The first few hours of disasters are critical for good outcomes and it would be nice to have well thought out plans in place.

Bill Norris, Normal