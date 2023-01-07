LETTER: Back office holders who will work for us

With all that happened during 2022, many are reassessing their political preferences and contemplating how these events will shape America’s future, so a review of last year’s history may help.

In February when Putin invaded Ukraine, Biden galvanized the world’s democracies to support Zelenskyy’s efforts against Russian aggression. Meanwhile GOP groups praised authoritarian leaders, held a CPAC meeting in Hungary and then had its white nationalist leader speak at their summer convention.

When Justice Breyer retired in the spring, Biden nominated the first African-American woman to replace him. Although Judge Jackson is highly qualified and has bipartisan support from legal and law-enforcement associations, most Republicans were disgustingly rude during confirmation hearings, making patronizing, biased comments and stereotypical accusations, disrespecting her knowledge and experience. Only three GOP senators voted to confirm her.

During the summer and fall, Biden built congressional coalitions passing bills strengthening the economy and national security. But many Republicans rejected this vital legislation putting their own partisan, bigoted self-interest first.

As mid-term elections approached, Democrats campaigned to protect democracy, voting rights, rights of women and minorities, countering extremist Supreme Court rulings and GOP legislation that overturned constitutional rights plus laws that make American fairer and more equitable. However, many Republicans advocated Trump’s white nationalist agenda, thus they lost control of some state legislatures, governorships and a chance to win a senate majority while gaining only a small dysfunctional house majority.

Recently congressional, DOJ and IG investigations uncovered premeditated conspiracies among GOP officials, party members, militias and Trump to nullify Biden’s election. Corruption in government agencies and the IRS plus incompetence that made the pandemic so deadly were also found. Therefore, in 2023, support local, state and federal office holders who’ll honestly work for us, not themselves or an un-American party with corrupt leaders deserve our support.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington