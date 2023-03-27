While serving as state representative, I had the honor to represent the citizens of the Town of Normal as well as the Normal Town government. During that time I had the chance to work with two individuals running for Normal Town Council who are Kathleen Lorenz seeking re-election and Andy Byars running for the first time.

My work with Kathleen on various projects and I experienced her dedication to serve all of Normal, and Andy I worked with on my past campaigns and I had experienced his desire and work ethic to promote policy and service to the public. Working with candidates like Kathleen and Andy I know they want to be part of the solution for all challenges ahead for the Town of Normal and not part of the problem.

Service to the citizens of the Town of Normal is their priority for responsive services from the Town of Normal. Re-Elect Kathleen Lorenz and elect Andy Byars to serve all of Normal.

Dan Brady, Bloomimgton